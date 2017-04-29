20 Daesh fighters killed in Nangarhar

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: At least 20 militants of the so-called Islamic State (IS) which is also known as Daesh terrorist group were killed in an operations carried out by Afghan forces in Nangarhar province during the past 24 hours, 201 Selab Military Corps said in a statement. The operation was conducted in Momand valley of Achin district, where the group has been at large here.

During the operation a weapon deposit belonging to the militants was also destroyed, the statement added.

This comes as recently 94 Daesh militants were killed after the US forces dropped biggest bombe knonw as ‘mother of all bombs’ on them in the same district. It was the most powerful non-nuclear bomb ever used in combat. The bomb was dropped in the Achin district of Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan. A video of the strike shows it hitting at the lower edge of a mountain, along a narrow valley, producing a huge shock wave and blast plume.