20 Daesh militants killed by own bomb in Zabul

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: At least 20 loyalists of the Islamic State, aka, Daesh terrorist group were killed in a premature bomb explosion in southern Zabul province of the country, officials said on Monday.

Local official said that the incident took place on Sunday evening in Arghandab district.

Provincial Police Chief, Ghulam Jilani Farahi confirmed explosion that took place in a training center of the Daesh loyalists in Khwarzangi area of the district.

He said at least 10 Daesh loyalists were also wounded in the explosion as the militants were training the newly-recruited fighters.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the loyalists of Daesh terrorist group have not commented regarding the incident so far.

Zabul is among the relatively volatile provinces in southern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in some of its districts.

Recently, the local tribal elders expressed concerns regarding the growing insurgency activities of the foreign insurgents in some districts of Zabul.

Militants believed to be affiliated with the Daesh terrorist group have reportedly shifted to this province in a bid to expand their insurgency in some restive districts.