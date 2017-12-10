20 insurgents killed in raids

AT-KABUL: At least 20 militants were killed and eight others were wounded in different crackdowns within past 24 hours.

In a press release issued, Ministry of Defense, (MoD) said that Afghan National Army (ANA) with the cooperation of Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) conducted operations against insurgents in different areas of Nangarhar, Laghman, Ghazni, Paktia, Kandahar, Kunduz, Kandahar and Helmand provinces.

Statement said that in these operations 20 insurgents were killed and eight others were injured.

During these operations in the past 24 hours, Afghan National and Defense Security forces shelled and bombed the enemies’ positions by artilleries and air force

During these operations, 12 Taliban fighters were killed and one of their vehicle destroyed in Imam Sahib district of Kunduz, five insurgents were killed, three wounded and eight strongholds belong to Taliban destroyed in Sangeen district of Helmand, two rebels were killed and four others wounded in Zurmat district of Paktia and one Taliban fighter was killed in Andar district of Ghazni.

In past 24 hours, nine planed clearing operations, 12 Special Forces operations conducted in eight provinces; also, Air forces conducted 73 aerial operations supporting Afghan National army including 19 strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.

ANA discovered and confiscated weapons and ammunition in the operations as well.