20 insurgents killed in military operations

AT News Report-KABUL: At least 20 militants were killed and seven others were wounded in different security forces’ operations within past 24 hours.

In a statement issued here, Ministry of Defense, (MoD) said that Afghan National Army (ANA) with the cooperation of the Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas of Nangarhar, Logar, Paktia, Khost, Ghazni, Uruzgan, Zabul, Herat, Farah, Faryab, Takhar, Nimroz and Helmand provinces.

Statement said that in these operations 20 insurgents were killed and seven others were injured.

Afghan forces arrested two suspects and handed over them to related judicial organs for further inquiry.

The joint Afghan operation was supported by airstrike.

During these operations in the past 24 hours, 11 Taliban fighters were killed, three others wounded and some ammunition destroyed in Nadali district of Helmand, four rebels were killed and three others wounded in Musa Khil district of Khost, three insurgents killed and one injured in Andar district of Ghazni.

Similar, two Taliban fighters killed in Kariz Shikhha area center of Farah and two suspected insurgents arrested in Saiori district of Zabul province.

In past 24 hours, 20 planed clearing operations, 21 Special Forces operations conducted in 12 provinces; also, Air forces conducted 27 aerial operations supporting Afghan National army including two strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.

ANA discovered and confiscated weapons and ammunition in the operations as well.