20 militants killed in Nangarhar

AT-KABUL: The Afghan security forces have killed twenty militants, including two members of al-Qaeda insurgents in an operation conducted in Sherzad and Khogyano districts of eastern Nangarhar province, an official said on Tuesday. Provincial Governor Spokesman, Attaullah Khogyani told Pajhwok Afghan News security forces have conducted search operation in the Zavi locality of Khogyano district on Monday night. Eighteen Taliban had been killed, four others injured while three more suspected individuals had been arrested during the operation, he added. Civilians have suffered no harm during the operation while some weapons belonged to the rebels had been destroyed during the raid. In another operation, two al-Qaeda members were killed in US forces airstrike in the Sherzad district. According to Khogyani the strike happened in the Gadkhel locality which destroyed rebels’ vehicles and weapons. The militant groups have not commented into the issue so far.