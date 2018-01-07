20 passengers abducted by Taliban in Farah

AT News Report-KABUL: At least 20 bus passengers were abducted by Taliban insurgents in western Farah province, provincial officials said on Saturday.

According to provincial council member, the Taliban insurgents stopped a passenger bus along the highway connecting Kabul and the western city of Herat and took 20 people with them.

They were taken in connection of being current and ex-servants of the government, Ariananews has reported.

Moreover, Mullah Sayed Ahmad, the district governor of Balablook confirmed the incident but didn’t provide details about the number of abductees.

He also said that two Check Points of Afghan forces in the area had been fallen to the Taliban around two months ago, but the check points have yet to be restored.

He believed that insurgents have been using the fallen check points of Afghan forces for checking and abducting civilian from across the highway.

The incident comes at a time when two days back three guards of the provincial NDS chief were abducted from the same highway and then were shot dead by the Taliban militants in Pusht-e-Road district of Farah province.