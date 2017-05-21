20 police killed in Zabul

By Farhad Naibkhel-KABUL: At least 20 police officers were killed and 10 others wounded in a Taliban attack on their outposts in the southern Zabul province Saturday night, provincial officials said Sunday.

“Taliban terrorists attacked different checkpoints in the Shahjoi, Daichopan and Arghandab districts, in which 20 police were killed and 10 wounded,” said provincial spokesman Gul Islam Syal.

He said that in retaliation triggering Taliban also sustained heavy casualties, but no figures in hand.

He said that despite attacks over different check posts Taliban failed to capture any check post and they defeated by Afghan forces in the mentioned districts.

He said that currently there are no clashes between Afghan forces and Taliban in the districts.

A convoy of Afghan forces was on the way to Sahjoi came under attack by Taliban, where only one Afghan forces wounded, he added.

He said that the convoy reached to the Shahjoi district safely.

Zabul is one of the most volatile southern province located near border area with Pakistan, Taliban has large presence in the province.

Since announcing spring offensive by Taliban under the name of Mansoori, this was the biggest attack in southern Afghanistan.

Taliban spokesman Qari Yusof Ahmadi in a statement confirmed clashes between Afghan forces and their fighter in three districts last night and said that they succeeded to capture some check posts in the mentioned districts, but they did not figure out about their fighters’ casualties in Zabul.