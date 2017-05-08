20 suspected gunmen arrested in Kapisa

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: Twenty suspected gunmen, who were travelling from the Sarobi district of Kabul to northern Afghanistan, were detained in central Kapisa province, security official said on Monday.

Provincial Police Spokesman, Mohammad Ayub Yousafzai told Pajhwok Afghan News that the men were arrested in Awal Kohistan district of the province late on Sunday.

“Gunmen travelling in a Hino-type vehicle were detained by police in the Sherkat area of the district,” he said, adding that the detainees were currently under investigation.

“According to the preliminary investigations, these men were willing to join militant groups in the northern parts of the country,” he added.

Moreover, he informed that Afghan Special Forces have arrested two men with weapons and explosives in the Shokhi area of Mahmood Raqi, the provincial capital, last night.

A year back, around 50 suspects had been arrested with weapons by police in Kapisa, but they were released after investigations.