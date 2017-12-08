20 Taliban militants killed in Kunduz operation

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: At least 20 Taliban insurgents have been killed and 12 other received injures in a Special Forces operation carried out in Kunduz province, local officials said on Friday.

“The operation was conducted by the Special Force Unit of the Afghan National Army in Imam Sahib district in the north of Kunduz city,” said Jawed Salim, spokesman for commando troops.

He added that the operation was conducted in the past 24 hours, assuring anti-militants operation would be continue in the area.

However, there is no immediate comment by the Taliban insurgents on the report so far.