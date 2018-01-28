Over 2,000 terrorists killed in the past month

By Farhad Naibkhel-KABUL: Ministry of Defense (MoD) on Sunday said that over 2000 terrorists were killed and 1168 others were wounded during operation conducted by Afghan forces in the past one month.

“In the past 38 days, 373 clearance operations, 443 special operations and 389 airstrikes were launched by Afghan forces in which 1,806 Taliban fighter and 395 Daesh affiliates were killed across the country,” said Minister of Defense, Tariq Shah Bahrami.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Minister of Interior and Head of National Directorate of Security (NDS), he said that 41 Taliban commander and nine Daesh commanders were also among killed terrorists.

He said that 1,093 Taliban insurgents and 75 Daesh fighters were also wounded during operations.

Afghan forces also arrested 86 Taliban insurgents, he added.

Pointing to recent attack in Kabul and other provinces, Defense Minister said that Taliban failed in face to face conflict with Afghan forces, thus they target innocent civilians.

He insisted that we will take revenge of the martyrs’ blood from enemies.

He said that Afghan forces are involved in fighting against 20 different terrorist groups, which have support of the region countries, thus it is required of all people to support Afghan forces in this fight.

Minister of Interior Wais Ahmad Barmak said that Afghanistan faced to regional and international terrorist threats.

Pointing to last day attack in Kabul, he said that in advance two ambulances under the pretext of carrying a patient passed the first checkpoint and went to the Jamhoriat hospital, but latter one left back the hospital and another turned toward the second checkpoint which identified and detonated.

He said that dead toll increased to 103 and wounded to 235 from last day incident in Kabul.

He ensured people that plans underway to strengthen security in Kabul city.

Chief of the National Directorate of Security, Masoom Stanikzai said that tactic of conflict has been changed and mostly it was urbanized and we faced to different insurgents groups.

He said that intelligence operatives work hard, adding that in the past one month 4000 tons of explosives discovered and exploded by intelligence operatives.

Pointing to recent attack in Kabul, he said that five people arrested in connection to the continental hotel attack and four in connection to the yesterday attack.

Hinting to some training centers in different part of Pakistan, he said that Pakistan must cooperate with Afghanistan in the aspect.