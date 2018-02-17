21 militants killed in military raids

AT News Report-KABUL: At least 21 Taliban militants were killed and 10 more sustained injuries in a series of antiterrorism military operations in the past day across the country, security officials said on Saturday.

In a statement issued here, the Ministry of Defense (MoD), said that Afghan National Army (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) personal has conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas of Nangarhar, Laghman, Kunar, Paktika, Kandahar, Uruzgan, Zabul, Farah, Faryab, Takhar, kunduz, Nimroz and Helmand provinces.

Statement said that in these operations 21 insurgents including five Daesh fighters were killed and 13 others were injured.

Afghan forces arrested three insurgents and handed over them to related judicial organs for further inquiry.

The joint Afghan operation was supported by airstrike.

During these operations in the past 24 hours, six Taliban fighters were killed, two wounded and one enemy vehicle destroyed in Garmsir, Nahr-e-Seraj and Sangeen districts of Helmand, five insurgents killed in Barmal district of Paktika, five Daesh affiliates were killed and two other wounded in Deh Bala and Achin of Nangarhar and Dar-e-Wigal district of Kunar, three terrorist killed, five wounded and a narcotics factory destroyed in Bakwah district of Farah province.

Similar, one insurgent killed, four wounded and two suspects arrested in Khanabad district of Kunduz, one killed in Dehrawod district of Urzgan and one arrested in Nish district of Kandahar.

In past 24 hours, 12 planed clearing operations, 20 Special Forces operations conducted in 10 provinces; also, Air forces conducted 67 aerial operations supporting Afghan National army including 11 strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.

ANA discovered and confiscated weapons and ammunition in the operations as well.