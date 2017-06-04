22 Daesh, including two commanders killed in Nangarhar

AT-KABUL: At least 22 Daesh (Islamic State) fighters were killed during a series of operations launched by the security forces in eastern Nangarhar province within 24 hours, provincial officials said Sunday.

A press statement issued by the provincial press office, said that 22 Daesh fighters were killed during air and ground operations in Mohamand Dara and Lata Band area of Achin district in Nangahar.

It said that two commanders named Saqib and Noman were also among killed Daesh fighters.

Three vehicles along with weapons belonged to Daesh fighters were destroyed during operation in the district, added statement.