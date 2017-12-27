22 drug traffickers detained

AT-KABUL: The court of Criminal Justice Task Force (CJTF) on Wednesday said it has detained 22 drug traffickers in the past one week in different crackdowns across the country.

In a statement, CJTF said that said that 11 smugglers were apprehended by Counter Narcotics Police through different crackdown in various provinces and were handed over to CJTF for criminal proceedings.

Eight smugglers were arrested in different crackdown in Hamid Karzai international airport in Kabul, who planned to transfer over 6.4 kg heroins to India, the statement added.

According to statement, the investigation is going on over the dossier of the all indicts by the CJTF, which after examining the evidences and arguments from both sides, the CJTF will convict the accused traffickers.

The remained 12 drug traffickers were arrested from Kabul, Nimroz, Takhar, Nangarhar, Faryab, Ghor and Parwan provinces.

Some 46 kg heroin, over 33kg opium, 34431kg hashish and 3kg chemical discovered and seized from the arrested smugglers, noted the statement.

All the convicted drug traffickers would have defense attorneys for their legal defense and will be convicted after separate judicial trials based on the evidence brought before the court and the Counter Narcotics law of Afghanistan.