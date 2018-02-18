$22m earmarked to counter poppy cultivation in Nangarhar

AT-KABUL: Afghanistan is planning to inject funds amounting to $22.5 million into counter-narcotics program in the eastern Nangarhar province. Ministry of Counter Narcotics (MoCN) has signed an agreement with the local officials in Nangarhar to implement alternative projects at a cost of $22.5 million in a bid to curtail poppy cultivation in the province.

MoCN in cooperation with United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) launched a strategy in order to support farmers and run welfare projects in the provinces.

These projects named development of rural agriculture initiated today in Nangarhar eastern province, if the project was success will be expanded to other provinces.

The agreement of the projects signed between Minister of Counter Narcotics and Governor of Nangahar today.

Minister of Counter Narcotics Salamat Azimi said that “for the first time a probationary project at a total cost of $22.5 million will be executed in Achin, Chparhar, Rodat, Shirzad, Kot and khogiani six districts of Nangarhar province.”

She said that through running of this project 28500 families will be benefited.

The main concentration of this project is valuable agriculture harvests such as almond, pistachio, apple, apricot, grapes, melon and vegetables.

Nangarhar Governor Mohammad Gulab Mangal said that while appreciating for the projects running in Nangarhar as the first province pledged to fight seriously against narcotics cultivation in the province.

He said that 739 hectares of land cleared from poppy in Nangarhar and 14 tons of drugs torched in the province this year.

He said that these projects will help us fight better against narcotics by running awareness campaign, alternative programs and law reinforce in the province.