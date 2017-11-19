23 insurgents killed in raids

AT-KABUL: At least 23 militants were killed and 25 others were wounded in different operations by the security forces within past 24 hours.

In a statement, Ministry of Defense, said that Afghan National Army with the cooperation of the Afghan National Police and National Directorate of Security conducted operations against insurgents in different areas of Laghman, Kapisa, Ghazni, Kandahar, Zazbul, Uruzgan, Herat, Farah, Badghis, Balkh, Jwazjan, Faryab, Kunduz, Baghlan, Nimroz and Helmand provinces.

The statement said that in these operations 23 insurgents were killed and 25 others were injured.

During these operations in the past 24 hours, Afghan National and Defense Security forces shelled and bombed the enemies’ positions by artilleries and air force

During these operations, five terrorist killed and three others wounded in Shindand district of Herat, five Taliban fighters killed and four others wounded in Abdoband district of Ghazni, four rebels killed and six other wounded in Qades district of Badghis and three Taliban fighters killed in Maiwand district of Kandahar.

Similar, three insurgents killed and five other wounded in Khasurzgan district of Urzgan, two Taliban fighters killed and three others injured in center of Farah, one rebel killed and two other wounded in Alishing district of Laghman and two terrorist injured in Arghandab district of Zabul.

In past 24 hours, 15 planed clearing operations, 12 Special Forces operations conducted in 13 provinces; also, Air forces conducted 81 aerial operations supporting Afghan National army including five strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.

ANA discovered and confiscated weapons and ammunition in the operations as well.