23 insurgents killed in raids

AT-KABUL: At least 23 militants were killed and 13 others were wounded in different crackdowns within past 24 hours.

In a press release issued here, Ministry of Defense, (MoD) said that Afghan National Army (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) personal has conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas of Nangahar, Ghazni, Kandahar, Urzgan, Zabul, Faryab, Baghlan, Nimroz and Helmand provinces.

Statement said that in these operations 23 insurgents were killed and 13 others were injured.

During these operations in the past 24 hours, Afghan National and Defense Security forces shelled and bombed the enemies’ positions by artilleries and air force

During these operations,15 Taliban fighers were killed and eight others wounded in Qarabagh, Andar and Nawah districts of Ghazni, eight insurgents killed, five wounded and 16 mines discovered and confiscated in Khakriz district of Kandhar.

In past 24 hours, 12 planed clearing operations, 20 Special Forces operations conducted in 10 provinces; also, Air forces conducted 21 aerial operations supporting Afghan National army including one strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.

ANA discovered and confiscated weapons and ammunition in the operations as well.