25 Daesh militants killed in Nangarhar

AT-KABUL: At least 25 fighters loyal to the Islamic State (IS), which is also known as Daesh terrorist group have been killed in the latest airstrikes carried out in eastern Nangarhar province, security officials said on Wednesday.

According to the officials of the 201st Silab Corps of the Afghan army in the East, the latest airstrikes were carried out on Tuesday in the vicinity of Achin district.

The officials further added that the militants and their hideouts were hit during the raids in Mamand Shin area, in which more than twenty Daesh militants were killed.

According to Silab Corps officials, the civilians and military personnel did not suffer any casualties in the airstrikes.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as similar airstrikes were carried out in this province on Sunday targeting compounds belonging to the Daesh terrorist group.

The airstrike was carried out in the vicinity of the restive Haska Miina district, in which at least six Daesh militants killed or wounded.