26 insurgents killed in raids

AT News Report-KABUL: At least 26 militants were killed and 16 others were wounded in different operations launched by the security forces in the past 24 hours.

In a statement, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) said that Afghan National Army (ANA) with the cooperation of the Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) conducted operations against insurgents in different areas of Nangarhar, Nuristan, Ghazni, Paktia, Uruzgan, Zabul, Herat, Nimroz, Faryab and Kuduz provinces.

The statement added that in these operations 26 insurgents including three Daesh fighters were killed and 16 others were injured.

Three insurgents were arrested and handed over to judicial organs for further inquiry.

During these operations in the past 24 hours, Afghan National and Defense Security forces shelled and bombed the enemies’ positions by artilleries and air force

During these operations, seven Taliban terrorists killed and four others wounded in Zurmat district of Paktia, six insurgents including three Daesh affiliates were killed and one arrested in Ghani Khil, Mohmandara and Achin district of Nangarhar, six Taliban fighters were killed and five other wouned in Ghomarch and Pashtoonkot district of Faryab.

Similar, four terrorist killed and seven others wounded in Dasht-e-Archi district of Kunduz, two rebels were killed in Shah Mansour area center of Urzgan and one insurgent killed and two others arrested in Shahr-e-Safa district of Zabul province.

In past 24 hours, 10 planed clearing operations, 10 Special Forces operations conducted in eight provinces; also, Air forces conducted 90 aerial operations supporting Afghan National army including seven strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.

ANA discovered and confiscated weapons and ammunition in the operations as well.