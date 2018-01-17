27 drug traffickers arrested

AT-KABUL: The court of Criminal Justice Task Force (CJTF) on Wednesday said that 27 drug trafficker arrested in the past one week.

CJTF in a press statement said that said that 27 smugglers were apprehended by Counter Narcotics Police through different crackdown in various provinces and were handed over to CJTF for criminal proceedings.

Four smugglers were arrested in different crackdown in Hamid Karzai international airport in Kabul, who planned to transfer over 1,836 kg heroins to India, added statement.

One Iranian smuggler was also arrested.

Statement said that that the investigation is going on over the dossier of the all indicts by the CJTF, which after examining the evidences and arguments from both sides the CJTF will convict the accused traffickers, added statement.

The remained 23 drug traffickers were arrested from Kabul, Logar, Helmand, Faryab, Parwan, Nangarhar, Herat, Baghlan and Farah provinces.

Some 16 kg heroin, 13kg morphine, over 5472kg opium, 413 kg hashish, 1360kg chemical and 131 liters of alcoholic beverages discovered and seized from the arrested smugglers, noted the statement.

All the convicted drug traffickers would have defense attorneys for their legal defense and will be convicted after separate judicial trials based on the evidence brought before the court and the Counter Narcotics law of Afghanistan.