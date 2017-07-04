29 Taliban insurgents shun violence in Farah, Uruzgan

AT-KABUL: AT least 29 Taliban insurgent have renounced violence through joining the Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace and reconciliation process in western Farah and Central Uruzgan provinces, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said in a statement on Tuesday.

“A group of 18 armed Taliban insurgents renounced violence and surrendered to Afghan National Police after the group commander killed in Tokhi village, Dehrawood district of Uruzgan province,” the statement added.

“The group was involved in planning and coordinating suicide attacks, destructive and terrorist activities in Dehrawood.”

In a separate report, a group of 11 armed Taliban insurgent also renounced violence and surrendered to the Afghan National Police in Bala Bolok district of Farah province, the statement furthered.

“The group handed over 11 weapons and some amount of ammunition.”

It is worth mentioning that security situation in these provinces would get better as a result of this group’s joining to the peace process.