29th anniversary of Soviet forces withdrawal: Karzai urges Afghans to beware of foreign conspiracies

AT News Report-KABUL: Afghan people have always been privy to the conspiracy and treachery of enemies and they should look out for foreigners’ acrimonious inclinations to destabilize Afghanistan, said ex-president Hamid Karzai.

In a message on the occasion of the 29th anniversary of Soviet forces withdrawal from Afghanistan, he said, “I would like to congratulate the 29th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s military withdrawal from Afghan soil and the victory of the Afghans’ jihad to the Muslim and freedom-loving nation of Afghanistan”.

The last Soviet soldier left Afghanistan on February 15, 1989 after more than a decade war. Karzai said that 29 years ago, the Soviet troops withdrew from Afghanistan and the country experienced freedom as the result of Afghans’ sacrifices that led the people to once again own their homeland. “But unfortunately, we didn’t gain the fruit of the jihad,” said the former leader.

“The people of Afghanistan are always aware of the aliens’ conspiracies and will stand against the colonialism and invasion. I hope that Afghanistan become a sovereign and peaceful country with its people’s will.”

The former president also wished eternal bliss for the “martyrs of freedom” and patience for the families and loved ones.