30 hostages freed from Taliban captivity

AT-KABUL: The Afghan Special Forces in their ongoing anti-Taliban operations — have freed 30 people who were being held hostage by the Taliban insurgents for several years, the provincial governor said.

The security forces raided a Taliban-controlled jail in eastern Laghman province, releasing all the captivities.

Backed by air force—the security forces conducted anti-Taliban operation in Sangar-Dara of Alinger district of the province, molesting their several hideouts, including a lockup, in which set free 30 hostages that have been kept under captivity for several years.

“In these operations, the security forces safely freed 30 hostages from a Taliban jail, where were under custody in a very bad condition,” the provincial governor spokesman, Sarhadi Zwak told Afghanistan on Monday.

Majority of the hostages were innocent civilians, he said, confirmed some army and police members among them.

In the continuing operation, three Taliban fighters have so far been killed, and one of them detained by security forces.

It is worth mentioning that Afghan and foreign forces have increased their air and ground offensives, including night raids, in recent months against the Taliban hideouts in various provinces.

During recent crackdowns, the Taliban insurgents are in doldrums with receiving huge losses, particularly in southern provinces. Only in one operation, in 31 January, over 50 Taliban insurgents were killed in the spate of anti-militants operations.