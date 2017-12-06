300 children under Daesh training in Jawzjan

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: At least 300 Afghan children in northern Jawzjan province have been under militant training of Islamic State (IS), which is also known as Daesh terrorist group, local officials said on Wednesday .

According to reports over 80 percent of Darzab district in Jawzjan province is under the control of Daesh and the terror group has been engaged in recruiting campaign across the province.

The provincial council members of Jawzjan confirmed the news, saying most of the families were unwillingly forced due to poverty to hand over their children to the Daesh terror group.

Moreover, a former district governor of Darzab, said the Islamic State of Khurasan province (IS –K) is extensively indoctrinating and brain washing Afghan children to use them for their heinous acts of terrorism which he expressed as a matter of great concern.

Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission office in the Northern Province, also confirmed receiving reports of Daesh, recruiting children and urged the government to act urgently to prevent the human disaster at the hands of terrorist outfits.

The Daesh terrorist group emerged primarily in the eastern part of the country in 2014 as a branch of Islamic State of Syria and Iraq (ISIS). Since establishing its foothold, Islamic State has been regularly targeted by the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces and US airstrikes in the eastern Nangarhar province.

On his return from Azerbaijan, President Ashraf Ghani claimed that Islamic State is now fleeing Afghanistan. However the provincial council chief of Nangarhar province said a few days ago that the said terror group has taken control over a significant part of Khogyani district in the province.