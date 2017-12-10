31 Taliban insurgents killed, 17 wounded in Kunduz

AT-KABUL: At least thirty-one Taliban insurgents, including two commanders have been killed and 17 others received injures in a clearing operation of Afghan security forces in northern Kunduz province, an official said on Saturday.

The clearing operation carried out in Imam Sahib district, in which Taliban insurgent received huge casualties.

Launched four days ago, the joint security forces’ operation codenamed “Pamir-14” resulted in clearing Rostahai Qarghez and Joyy Begom villages of militants, police chief Brig. Gen. Abdul Hamid Hamidi told Pajhwok Afghan News.

Ghulam Hazrat Karimi, spokesman for 20 Pamir Zone police, said at least 31 insurgents, including two notorious commanders named Mualvi Musa and Mualvi Gul Badin were killed and 17 other including two foreign militants wounded.

He said 10 bunkers and some vehicles belonging to militants were also destroyed while weapons and ammunition captured by security forces during the still underway offensive.

On the other hand, Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban’s spokesman, claimed 10 security forces had been killed and five others wounded during the operation.

He claimed the foreign forces targeted civilian homes and only two rebels had been killed and three others wounded.