33 insurgents killed in raids

AT News Report-KABUL: At least 33 militants were killed and 14 others were wounded in different crackdowns within past 24 hours.

In a press release issued here, Ministry of Defense, (MoD) said that Afghan National Army (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) personal has conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas of Nangarhar, Kapisa, Laghman, Kandahar, Uruzgan, Zabul, Ghazni, Ghor, Faryab, Kunduz, Balkh, Sar-e-Pul, Baghalan and Helmand provinces.

The press release added that in these operations, 33 insurgents including three al-Qaeda fighters were killed and14 others were injured.

This joint operation of the Defense Security Forces was supporting by the artillery and air forces, added statement.

ANA discovered and confiscated weapons and ammunition in the operations as well.