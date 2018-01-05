33 Taliban killed in raids

AT News Report-KABUL: At least 33 Taliban militants have been killed and 18 others sustained injuries during the military offensives carried out in different parts of the country, the Ministry of Defense said on Friday.

The military raids were carried out in Nangarhar, Kunar, Ghazni, Logar, Maidan Wardak, Uruzgan, Zabul, Faryab and Helmand provinces during the past 24 hours.

A statement issued by the MoD, said 33 insurgents were killed and 18 others wounded while two suspects were arrested by the security forces.

It added a car and 12 motorbikes belonging to the Taliban militants were also destroyed in the offensives.

However, the Taliban has yet to comment into the matter.