34 insurgents killed in raids: MoD

AT News Report-KABUL: Thirty-four insurgents have been killed and 33 others received injuries after the Afghan security forces carried out several crackdowns against them (militants) in the past 24-hour, the Ministry of Defense (MoD said on Friday.

According to statement, the MoD said operations were conducted in several areas of Nangarhar, Laghman, Ghazni, Logar, Uruzgan, Zabul, Herat, Farah, Badghis, Faryab, Baghlan, Kunduz and Helmand provinces, in which 34 militants were killed and 33 others wounded.

The Afghan security forces were also supported by air forces and artillery.

The statement added nine clearing operations and 10 special operations had been conducted in nine provinces. The Afghan Air Force had carried out 85 flights and conducted 16 strikes on militant’s hideouts.