34 insurgents killed, wounded in raids

AT-KABUL: At least 34 insurgents including a commander were killed and wounded in different operations launched by the Afghan security forces within the past 24 hours across the county, Ministry of Defense said on Friday.

In a media statement, the ministry said the national army with the cooperation of the national police and the National Directorate of Security conducted clearance operations against insurgents in different areas of Nangarhar, Nuristan, Ghazni, Paktika, Uruzgan, Zabul, Faryab, Kunduz and Helmand provinces.

“In these operations, 18 Taliban insurgents were killed and 16 others including a commander injured,” the statement said.

Three insurgent were also arrested. The ministry also claimed that the security forces have seized huge cache of weapons, but did not provide details.