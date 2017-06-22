34 killed, tens wounded in Helmand car bombing

By Farhad Naibkhel-KABUL: A bomber detonated his car filled with explosives in front of a private bank Thursday in southern Helmand province, killing 34 people and wounding over 56 others, provincial officials said.

“The attack took place in front of the New Kabul Bank branch in the Lashkar Gah city at around 12:00pm when government servants and civilians were there to take money from the bank,” said Omar Zwak, provincial spokesman.

Security forces and civilians are among killed and wounded people, he added.

Meanwhile, Mawladad Tobagar, a provincial health official said that 34 people were killed and more than 56 wounded from Kabul bank attack.

Tobagar added that a number of children were also among injured.

The car bomber exploded in front of the Kabul bank, while Afghan soldiers and civilians were at the Bank branch to collect their salaries and celebrate coming Eid and end of Ramadan.

Provincial police chief, Noor Aqa Kintoz, said that men, women and children were in front of the bank, when the attack happened.

He said that this is an act by peace and stability enemies of Afghanistan, who support financially and military by Pakistan and some other countries to came and target innocent Afghans

Last month insurgents attacked Kabul bank branch Paktia southern province killing three and wounded in 31 others in the province.

President Ashraf Ghani strongly condemned the attack in Lashkar Gah and called it a coward attack. He said that targeting of innocent people during holy Ramadan holy month is the sign of enmity against humanity.

Chief Executive Officer for National Unity Government Dr. Abdullah on his tweeter said that “I condemn the terrorist attack targeting innocent Muslims in the holy month of Ramadan in Lashkar Gah. Saving lives is our highest priority.”

As most of the governmental staffs including police and army salary pay though Kabul bank branches, thus it is a top target for insurgents. Often Taliban fighter targeted Kabul bank branches in different provinces, but governmental forces failed to prevent it.

No any armed group claimed responsibility for the attack yet.