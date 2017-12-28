41 martyred, dozens wounded in Kabul cultural center suicide bombing

AT-KABUL: At least 41 Kabul residents embraced martyrdom, and more than 84 others received injuries on Thursday in a suicide attack in a gathering inside a cultural center, officials said.

The attack took place at 10:30 am inside the compound that houses both Tabyan Cultural Center and Afghan Voice Agency (AVA), in Police District-6th in west of Kabul city security officials said.

At least 41 people including four women and two children killed and 84 people all of them civilians were injured, Wahidullah Majroh, spokesman for Ministry of Public Health told a press conference in Kabul.

Six of the injured are in “critical condition” he said.

According to Afghan Voice Agency (AVA), the attack took place against the compound that houses both Tabyan Cultural Center, and Afghan Voice Agency’s offices.

There area is cordoned off by the security forces and investigation teams are working on the details, Kabul Police Spokesman, Basir Mujahid told Afghanistan Times.

There were two more IED blasts near to the entrance of the building but left no casualties Mujahid said.

Taliban rejected their involvement in the attack. But terrorist group of Daesh claimed the attack on the Tabyan Cultural Center.