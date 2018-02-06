35 insurgents killed in military operations

AT-KABUL: At least 35 militants were killed and 13 others were wounded in different operations launched by the security force in different parts of the country within the past 24 hours.

In a press release issued here, Ministry of Defense, (MoD) said that Afghan National Army (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) personal has conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas of Nangarhar, Ghazni, Kandahar, Uruzgan, Zabul, Faryab, Baghalan, Takhar, Badakhshan, Nimroz and Helmand provinces.

Statement said that in these operations 35 insurgents including 10 Daesh affiliates were killed and 13 others were injured.

Afghan forces also arrested 11 insurgents and handed over them to judicial organs for further inquiry.

The joint Afghan operation was supported by airstrike.

During these operations in the past 24 hours, 12 Taliban fighter killed, eight wounded and three suspects arrested in Darqad district of Takhar, 10 Daesh fighters were killed and two motorbike destroyed in Achin district of Nangarhar, nine insurgents were killed, one wounded and eight including a commander were arrested in Garmsir district of Helmand, also a vehicle full of explosive destroyed.

Similar, three rebels were killed in Khanaqa district of Urzgan, one insurgents killed and two other wounded in Marof district of Kandahar and a stronghold with ammunition belonged to Taliban was destroyed in Wardoj district of Badakhshan.

In past 24 hours, 12 planed clearing operations,19 Special Forces operations conducted in 11 provinces; also, Air forces conducted 95 aerial operations supporting Afghan National army including 12 strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.

ANA discovered and confiscated weapons and ammunition in the operations as well.