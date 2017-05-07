36 Daesh fighters killed in Nangarhar

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: At least 36 Islamic State (IS), which is also known as Daesh terrorists have been killed in a separate incidents in eastern Nangarhar province, officials said on Sunday.

Attaullah Khogyani, provincial governor spokesman, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the US drones targeted Daesh militants in Kandaro and Mamandary areas of Achin district on Sunday noon.

“27 militants were killed and 13 others received injuries in the attacks,” he said, adding that seven Daesh militants were killed and a number others wounded in similar attacks in Chaparhar district of the province on Saturday.

He also informed of ongoing clearing operations by the Afghan security forces, in which many areas of Achin district have so far been cleaned from rebels. “Security forces suffered no casualties during operations.”

Moreover, Provincial Police Spokesman, Hazrat Hussain Mashriqiwal, said two Daesh would-be suicide bombers were killed in Surkamar area of Achin district. According to him the bombers wanted to attack an Afghan forces operation—codenamed “Hamza” in Achin district.

Daesh terrorist group have not commented into the issue yet.