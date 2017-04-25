37 Daesh killed in Nangarhar

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: At least 37 militants of the Islamic State (IS), which is also known as Daesh terrorist group including some foreigners have been killed in airstrikes carried out by the Afghan Air Forces in eastern Nangarhar province, officials said on Monday.

The Provincial Governor Spokesman, Attaullah Khogyani told Pajhwok Afghan News the militants were killed during an ongoing military offensive codenamed, ‘Hamza’.

He said 37 rebels have been killed in airstrikes and artillery shelling in Angor Jumat, Akhundzadagan, Assadkhel and Mam areas of Achin district. “Weapons belonging to the Daesh militants were also destroyed during the operation.”

In addition to that, 201st Selab Corps confirmed the casualties on Daesh militants in Achin airstrikes, saying Daesh had been weakened in the area.

However, the terrorist group has not commented yet into the matter.

Babrak Amirzad, video reporter of Pajhwok Afghan News who had gone to Assadkhel, said Daesh militants were still fighting against security forces in Achin and US forces were conducting air raids on militant bases.