37 militants killed in ops

AT-KABUL: At least 37 militants were killed and 20 others were wounded in different crackdowns within past 24 hours, the country’s defense ministry said on Wednesday.

In a press release issued here, Ministry of Defense (MoD) said that Afghan National Army (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas of Kapisa, Uruzgan, Zabul, Kunduz, Herat and Helmand provinces.

“In these operations, 37 rebels including 36 fighters loyal to Daesh (Islamic State) were killed and 20 others were injured,” the statement said.

Afghan forces also arrested two insurgents during operations and handed over them to judicial organs for inquiry, added the statement

ANA discovered and confiscated weapons and ammunition in the operations as well.