38 Daesh terrorists killed in Nangarhar

AT-KABUL: At least 38 militants loyal to Daesh (Islamic State) were killed during Afghan national security forces massive counterinsurgency operation in eastern Nangarhar province within past 24 hours, said officials Wednesday.

A press statement issued by the Ministry of Interior, said that Afghan National Defense and Security Forces launched large-scale counterinsurgency joint operations codenamed Shahin- 25 in the Koot and Haska Meena districts.

In these operations, 38 Daesh terrorists were killed and seven others were wounded, added statement.

The statement said that several villages were cleared from Daesh terrorists and security operations still continue in insecure villages of Haska Meena and Koot districts.

The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces have stepped up Counter-Terrorism operations to suppress the insurgency activities of the terror groups, noted statement.

Nangarhar provincial press office in a statement confirmed killed of Daesh in Koot and Haska Meena districts of the provinces.

It said that the mentioned insurgents killed and wounded during air and ground operations in the province.