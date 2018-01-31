38 insurgents killed in raids

AT-KABUL: At least 38 militants were killed and 23 others were wounded in different crackdowns within past 24 hours.

In a press release issued here, Ministry of Defense, (MoD) said that Afghan National Army (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) personal has conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas of Nangahar, Laghman, Ghazni, Khost, Kandahar, Uruzgan, Zabul, Faryab, Baghlan, Nimroz and Helmand provinces.

Statement said that in these operations 38 insurgents including a local commander named Zubair were killed and 23 others were injured.

Afghan forces also arrested one insurgent and handed over him to judicial organs for further inquiry.

During these operations in the past 24 hours, Afghan National and Defense Security forces shelled and bombed the enemies’ positions by artilleries and air force

During these operations, 26 Taliban fighters were killed, 22 wounded and one arrested in Andar district of Ghazni, 11 insurgents including a local commander were killed and 11 mines discovered and confiscated in Khakriz district of Kandahar, one rebels killed and another wounded in Nadali district of Helmand.

In past 24 hours, 14 planed clearing operations, 20 Special Forces operations conducted in 12 provinces; also, Air forces conducted 49 aerial operations supporting Afghan National army including two strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.

ANA discovered and confiscated weapons and ammunition in the operations as well.