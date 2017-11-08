39 insurgents killed in raids

AT-KABUL: At least 39 militants were killed and 19 others were wounded in different crackdowns within past 24 hours.

In a statement, ministry of defense said that Afghan National Army with the cooperation of the Afghan National Police and National Directorate of Security conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas of Nangarhar, Ghazni, Logar, Kandahar, Zabul, Balkh, Jawzjan, Faryab, Kunduz, Baghlan, Badakhshan and Helmand provinces.

The statement said that in these operations 39 insurgents including one Daesh affiliate were killed and 19 others were injured.

Afghan forces arrested two rebels during operations and handed over them to judicial organs for further inquiry.

During these operations in the past 24 hours, Afghan National and Defense Security forces shelled and bombed the enemies’ positions by artilleries and air force

During these operations, 25 terrorist killed, 10 wounded and two other arrested in Gilan and Khotiani district of Ghazni, 10 Taliban fighter were killed and five other wounded as well as three Taliban stronghold destroyed in Dasht-e-Archi district of Kunduz and two insurgents killed and two other wounded in Raghistan district of Badakhshan province.

Similar, one Daesh fighter was killed in Deh Bala district of Nangarhar and one rebels killed in Shahjoi district of Zabul province.

In past 24 hours, 14 planed clearing operations, 14 Special Forces operations conducted in ten provinces; also, Air forces conducted 105 aerial operations supporting Afghan National army including 19 strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.

ANA discovered and confiscated weapons and ammunition in the operations as well.