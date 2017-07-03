4 civilians killed in Kandahar bombing

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: At least four civilians including two women have been killed after their vehicle hit with a roadside bomb in the Khakrez district of southern Kandahar province, an official said on Monday.

Provincial Police Spokesman, Zia Durrani, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the incident took place when a Corolla car struck a roadside bomb in Dara area on Monday morning.

“The incident happened at a time when car occupants were heading from southern Helmand province to visit a shrine known as Shah Agha Ziarat in Dara area.”

He added that two women and two men were killed and one other woman received injuries in the explosion. Allegedly the roadside bomb was planted by the Taliban insurgents.

It is worth mentioning that civilians are the worst victims of roadside bomb, planting by the Taliban insurgents to target Afghan security forces.

“The Taliban militants usually plant bombs on roads to target Afghan security forces, but most of the victims were civilians,” he said, adding that police defused several roadside bombs in Kandahar on a daily basis.

Landmines pose serious threat to the security forces and the civilians, causing much causality in Kandahar during past several years. The Taliban insurgents did not comment on the incident yet.