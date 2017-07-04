4 of a family killed in Farah bombing

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: Four members of a single family have been killed after their vehicle struck with a roadside bomb in Pushtrod district of western Farah province, an official said on Tuesday.

Provencal Police Spokesperson, Iqbal Bahir said that a car from Khaki Safid district carrying an ill person to the hospital in Farah city, the provincial capital, was hit by a roadside bomb in Kajgin locality late on Monday night.

He said that casualties include two women and two men, while another woman was sustained injuries in the unpleasant incident. The injured woman has been admitted in the hospital, and her condition is out of danger now. The victims of the incident belong to the Naw-i-Deh area of the district, he added.

However, no militant groups, including the Taliban insurgents have immediately claim responsibility for this inhuman act of terror.