4 policemen killed in Farah

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: At least four policemen have been killed when a police ranger struck with a roadside bomb in Farah province, local officials said on Wednesday.

Provincial governor spokesperson, Naser Mahri, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the incident was occurred when a police ranger pick-up was heading from Jowin district of Farah to the capital of the province late on Tuesday.

He confirmed the killing of four policemen in the incident, adding that police ranger pick-up vehicle has also destroyed in the attack in Dorjo village of the district.

He added that the police force has detained two Taliban’s bomb planters in the province.

A Taliban spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid has taken responsibility for the attack.

Moreover, police and intelligence forces have been arrested two Taliban insurgents involved in planting roadside bombs in the capital of Farah province.

In addition to that, provincial police spokesman, Iqbal Baher said the two militants detained by the security forces in Karchi village of Farah city on Tuesday with some ammunition and a satellite telephone as well.