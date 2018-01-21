4 soldiers martyred in Helmand

AT-KABUL: Four Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier embraced martyrdom after the Taliban insurgents attacked their check post in the Greshk district of Helmand province, an official said on Sunday.

Major Abdul Qadir Bahadurzai, deputy commander of the 215th Maiwand Corps media wing in Helmand, said the Taliban insurgents had attacked the ANA check post in Sarband area of Greshk district.

According to him, four ANA troops were martyred, and three other received injures in the attack. However, the provincial governor spokesman, Umar Zwak confirmed the news, but did not provide details.

The Taliban insurgents claimed responsibly of the attack. The extremist group claimed 10 ANA solider martyred in the attack.