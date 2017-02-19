40 Daesh terrorists killed in Nangarhar

AT-KABUL: At least 40 fighters loyal to the Daesh (Islamic State) terrorist network were killed during operations in eastern Nangarhar province within past 24 hours.

A statement issued by the provincial press office, said that these fighters were killed during air and ground operations in Haska Mina districts.

The statement said that 16 Daesh fighters were wounded during operations.

“Seven Daesh were arrested by Afghan forces in the district as well,” added statement.

Most of the killed and wounded fighters were foreigners, mentioned the statement.

On the other hand, six Daesh terrorists were killed by their own bomb explosion in Nangarhar.

Ministry of Interior (MoI) in a statement said that six Daesh terrorists including a key member of the fighters group named Shakir known as Wrak were killed when a bomb they were making went off.

The incident took place while they were planting a roadside bomb in Bandar village of Koot district in eastern Nangarhar province.