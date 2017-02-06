40 damaged schools rebuild in Kunduz

AT-KABUL: 40 schools that were damaged in recent clashes between Afghan security forces and the Taliban insurgent have been reconstructed in northern Kunduz province, official said on Monday

In a press briefing, Muhammad Rostam Ahmadi, acting education director told newsmen that all the damaged portions of schools have been reconstructed.

“Despite reconstructing of school buildings, the education department supplied all necessary items, including chairs and tables aimed at reopening damaged schools in the province,” he added.

Moreover, Ahmadi added that 40.3 million Afs were allocated by the Education Ministry and Aga Khan Foundation for the reconstruction of both girls and boys schools in the province.

He called on security forces to maintain security of all schools and restrain Taliban insurgents for plotting insurgency and destructive activities under schools.

Furthermore, the Provincial Governor, Asadullah Amarkhel, said that providing education to all, boys and girls was his top priority.

“Insurgents would not be allowed to destroy schools of our children,” the governor told newsmen.

Amarkhel expressed his happiness over reconstruction of damaged schools.

Primary Education is the foundation while Higher Education is very much important for development and progress of a nation like Afghanistan.

The anti-government elements are trying its best to create obstacles in front of education, but all Afghans, boy and girls should put all-out efforts in pursing education. Education is the only weapon that can steer Afghanistan toward progress.

Moreover, the local people must come up to the fore and stand against those elements that are hell-bent on destroying our education institutions.