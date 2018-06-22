Over 40 employees of Construction Company abducted in Kandahar

AT-KABUL: At least 43 employees of a road construction company were abducted in southern Kandahar province after Taliban fighters attacked them, provincial official said Friday. The company is working on construction of Spin Boladak and Shorabak districts road and its employees have been attacked by the Taliban group in Sra Sahana and Barmo areas. Provincial governor spokesman, Dawood Ahmadi said the incident occurred on Thursday evening, in which 20 security guards and 23 technical staffers and workers of the company have been taken hostage by Taliban fighters. According to him, the security guards of the company surrendered without resistance, but security forces traded fire with militant, lasting for hours. As result, at least four security forces embraced martyrdom, he said, confirming injures of one other security forces. However, Taliban groups have not yet commented in the incident.