40 insurgents killed in raids

AT News Report-KABUL: At least 40 militants were killed and 43 others were wounded in different crackdowns within past 24 hours.

In a press release issued here, Ministry of Defense, (MoD) said that Afghan National Army (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) personal has conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas of Nangarhar, Kapisa, Kandahar, Uruzgan, Ghazni, Faryab, Badghis, Samangan, Kunduz, Badakhshan, Sar-e-Pul, Logar and Helmand provinces.

Statement said that in these operations 40 insurgents including two Taliban commanders and two al-Qaeda fighters were killed and 43 others were injured.

Ten insurgents were arrested during operations and handed over to the judicial organ for further inquiry.

This joint operation of the Defense Security Forces was supporting by the artillery and air forces, added statement.

ANA discovered and confiscated weapons and ammunition in the operations as well.