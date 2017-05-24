41 drug traffickers detained

AT-KABUL: The court of Criminal Justice Task Force (CJTS) on Wednesday said that 41 drug traffickers have been arrested in the past one month.

In a press statement, the CJTF has said that 41 smugglers were apprehended by Counter Narcotics Police through different crackdowns in different provinces, and were handed over to CJTF for criminal proceedings.

The statement added that an Afghan woman, and an Iranian citizen were among detained drug runners.

Investigation is going on over dossier of the indicts by the CJTF, which after examining the evidences and arguments from both sides, the CJTF will convict the accused traffickers, the statement added.

Some 315kg heroin, 203kg opium, 595kg hashish, over 1300kg chemicals and 746 liters of alcoholic beverages discovered and seized from smugglers, the statement mentioned.

All the convicted drug traffickers would have defense attorneys for their legal defense and will convicted after separate judicial trials based on the evidence brought before the court and the Counter Narcotics law of Afghanistan, the statement concluded.