41 insurgents killed in raids

AT-KABUL: At least 41 militants were killed and 24 others were wounded in different crackdowns within past 24 hours.

In a press release issued here, Ministry of Defense (MoD), said that Afghan National Army (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas of Nangarhar, Kapisa, Paktia, Paktika, Khost, Ghazni, Kandahar, Uruzgan, Badghis, Faryab, Kunduz, Baghlan, Heart, Zabul and Helmand provinces.

Statement said that in these operations 41 insurgents including a Taliban local commander and six Daesh affiliates were killed and 24 others were injured.

This joint operation of the Defense Security Forces was supporting by the artillery and air forces, added statement.

ANA discovered and confiscated weapons and ammunition in the operations as well.