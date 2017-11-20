42 insurgents killed in raids

AT-KABUL: At least 42 militants were killed and 17 others were wounded in different crackdowns within past 24 hours.

In a press release issued here, Ministry of Defense, (MoD)said that Afghan National Army (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) personal has conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas of Nangarhar, Kapisa, Ghazni, Maidan Wardak, Paktia, Kandahar, Herat, Badghis, Balkh, Jawzjan, Faryab, Kunduz, Baghlan and Helmand provinces.

Statement said that in these operations 42 insurgents including 18 Daesh affiliates were killed and eight 17 others were injured.

Afghan forces also arrested two insurgents and handed over them to the judicial organs for further inquiry.

During these operations in the past 24 hours, Afghan National and Defense Security forces shelled and bombed the enemies’ positions by artilleries and air force

During these operations, 23 insurgents including 18 Daesh fighters were killed, two wounded and two others arrested in Achin, Khogiani and Chaparhar districts of Nangarhar, 11 terrorists killed, eight others wounded and two strongholds destroyed in Marja, Nawah and Nawzad districts of Helmand, four rebels were killed and four others wounded in Jaji Aryob district of Paktia and four Taliban fighters were killed and three others wounded in Emam Sahib district of Kunduz.

In past 24 hours, 18 planed clearing operations, 20 Special Forces operations conducted in 14 provinces; also, Air forces conducted 110 aerial operations supporting Afghan National army including 36 strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.

ANA discovered and confiscated weapons and ammunition in the operations as well.