43 insurgents killed in raids

AT News Report-KABUL: At least 43 militants were killed and nine others were wounded in different crackdowns within past 24 hours.

In a press release issued here, Ministry of Defense, (MoD) said that Afghan National Army (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) personal has conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas of Nangarhar, Laghman, Ghazni, Paktia, Uruzgan, Faryab, and Helmand provinces.

Statement said that in these operations 43 insurgents including 22 Daesh affiliates were killed and nine others were injured.

During these operations in the past 24 hours, Afghan National and Defense Security forces shelled and bombed the enemies’ positions by artilleries and air force

During these operations, 20 Daesh fighters were killed in Alingar district of Laghman, 14 Taliban insurgents were killed and nine others wounded in Hazaragi area of Trinkot center of Urzgan and four insurgents were killed in Nahr-e-Seraj district of Helmand province.

Similar, three rebels were killed in Aurgon district of Paktika and two Daesh fighters were killed in Achin district of Nangarhar province.

In past 24 hours, six planed clearing operations, four Special Forces operations conducted in five provinces; also, Air forces conducted 84 aerial operations supporting Afghan National army including five strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.

ANA discovered and confiscated weapons and ammunition in the operations as well.