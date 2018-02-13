43 Taliban insurgents killed, 20 wounded in Kandahar

AT-KABUL: The Afghan security forces have killed at least 43 Taliban insurgents during a clash in southern Kandahar province, an official said on Tuesday.

In addition to that, 20 other Taliban militants received injuries, making a shoddier day for the Taliban insurgents as the brave Afghan security forces purged most of them.

Provincial Deputy Police Spokesman, Matiullah Hilal told Pajhwok Afghan News that dozens of insurgents stormed the Nesh district police headquarters late on Monday night.

But security forces given them teeth-breaking response to the militants, Hilal said. “Afghan Air Forces also supported the security forces in the district.”

He added that 43 Taliban insurgents were killed, 20 other wounded and several weapons and motorbikes seized by security forces. Fortunately, the Afghan security forces and civilians received no casualties.

However, the Taliban spokesman as usual tried to hide the fact by calming only four rebels suffered casualties. Qari Yousuf Ahmadi, rejected the security forces claim.